Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 12

12:02 a.m.: Teenagers in Chicago armed with boxes of breakfast cereal created a Guinness world record-breaking mosaic and raised money for Ukraine in the process, Reuters reported Thursday.

Using about 5,000 boxes of cereal donated by Kellogg's, members of the Chicago Children United for Ukraine created a gigantic cereal mosaic on the floor of the Wintrust Financial Corporation's Grand Banking Hall in downtown Chicago.

They used yellow Corn Pops boxes and blue Rice Krispies to depict the Ukrainian flag. Ukraine has been fighting off a Russian invasion since February.

The cereal will be donated to a local food bank, while donors have pledged nearly $15,000 to the fundraiser so far.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.