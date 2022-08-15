Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 15

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

12:01 a.m.: Ukrainian forces reported that, though there has been heavy Russian shelling and attempts to advance on several towns in the eastern region of Donetsk that has become a focus of the near six-month war, they have repelled many of the attacks, according to Reuters.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces also reported Russian shelling of more than a dozen towns on the southern front — particularly the Kherson region, mainly controlled by Russian forces, but where Ukrainian troops are steadily capturing territory.

Much attention has been focused on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine amid fears of a catastrophe over renewed shelling in recent days that Russia and Ukraine blame on each other.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the establishment of a demilitarized zone and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned Russian soldiers who shoot at Europe’s largest nuclear power station or use it as a base to shoot from that they will become a “special target” of Ukrainian forces.

The Zaporizhzhia plant dominates the south bank of a vast reservoir on the Dnipro River. Ukrainian forces controlling the towns and cities on the opposite bank have come under intense bombardment from the Russian-held side.

