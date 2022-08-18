Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 18

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

1:02 a.m.: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Wednesday with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on continued U.S. support for Ukraine’s defense needs, according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

The secretary updated Kuleba on U.S. deliveries of security assistance and condemned recent Russian actions in and around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Additionally, the secretary reaffirmed the United States will continue to call for an end to all military operations at or near Ukraine’s nuclear facilities, the return of full control of these facilities to Ukraine, and Moscow to end its war of choice against its sovereign neighbor.

12:02 a.m.: Residential construction by the Russian military is in full swing in one of the most heavily bombed areas of the occupied Mariupol, The Associated Press reported.

The first two buildings of the new complex are set to be completed by September with the construction site employing 2,080 workers and over 280 units of heavy machinery.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press.