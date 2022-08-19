Accessibility links

Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 19

Raindrops fall down the face of a statue of a couple embracing in the city center, where many residents have evacuated from, in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, before a nightly curfew Aug. 18, 2022.

12:02 a.m.: Jailed Russian journalist Yelena Shukayeva, who contributes to RFE/RL's Russian Service and several other independent media outlets, has started a hunger strike to protest a 14-day jail sentence handed to her in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on Aug. 17 for reposting jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's investigative materials online, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

The OVD-Info human rights group said Thursday that Shukayeva revealed that her hunger strike is "a protest against police arbitrariness, the distortion of common sense, and the pandering of judges to any fantasies the police have."

Shukayeva was sentenced to 14 days in jail after a court in Yekaterinburg found her guilty of propagating and publicly displaying symbols of an extremist organization.

