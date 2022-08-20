Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 20

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:02 a.m.: The ruble strengthened to a near four-week high against the dollar and euro Friday, supported by month-end tax payments that boost demand for the Russian currency.

The ruble was 0.7% stronger against the dollar at 59.12 after briefly hitting 57.70, a level last seen on July 25.

Against the euro, the ruble gained 1.4% to 59.35, also reaching a near four-week high of 58.5325 during the session.

"Before the end of the year, we expect the start of gradual ruble weakening in the 65-70 corridor to the dollar or euro," said Maxim Petronevich, senior economist at Otkritie Research.