Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 20

A worker cleans up after an early morning rocket attack hit the Kramatorsk College of Technologies and Design in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Aug. 19, 2022.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:02 a.m.: The ruble strengthened to a near four-week high against the dollar and euro Friday, supported by month-end tax payments that boost demand for the Russian currency.

The ruble was 0.7% stronger against the dollar at 59.12 after briefly hitting 57.70, a level last seen on July 25.

Against the euro, the ruble gained 1.4% to 59.35, also reaching a near four-week high of 58.5325 during the session.

"Before the end of the year, we expect the start of gradual ruble weakening in the 65-70 corridor to the dollar or euro," said Maxim Petronevich, senior economist at Otkritie Research.

