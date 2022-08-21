Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 21

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:02 a.m.: The Joint Coordination Center (JCC) authorized on Saturday the movement of four outbound vessels carrying a total of 33,300 metric tons of foodstuffs from Ukraine under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, according to a JCC statement.

The four vessels authorized to depart Sunday are: MV Da Liang from Chornomorsk carrying 14,000 metric tons of sugar beets heading to Kunsan, South Korea; MV Kubrosli Y from Odesa carrying 10,000 metric tons of wheat heading to ports of Turkey; MV Filyoz from Chornomorsk carrying 5,000 metric tons of vegetable oil heading to Aliaga, Turkey; MV Foyle from Yuzhny/Pivdennyi carrying 4,300 metric tons of vegetable oil heading to Mersin, Turkey.

The JCC concluded inspections Saturday on two commercial vessels, one outbound Propus and one inbound SSI Invincible II.

The joint inspection teams plan to conduct 10 inspections Sunday on nine inbound and one outbound vessels.

As of Aug. 20, the total tonnage of grain and foodstuffs exported from the three Ukrainian ports is 689,649 metric tons.