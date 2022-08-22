Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 22

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:15 a.m.: Moscow sees no possibility of a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine and expects a long conflict, Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s permanent representative to the U.N. in Geneva, warned, according to the Financial Times.

As President Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion reaches the six-month mark this week, Gatilov, told the Financial Times that the U.N. should be playing a bigger role in attempts to end the conflict and accused the US and other Nato countries of pressing Ukraine to walk away from negotiations. There would be no direct talks between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he said.

12:05 a.m.: Volodymyr Kovalenko, the mayor of Nova Kakhovka, a city in the central Kakhovka Raion region of Kherson, said Russian forces have kidnapped the directors of two secondary schools in that city after complaints from a Russian-appointed school director, The Kyiv Independent reported.

As the The Washington Post reported in July, Russia offered hundreds of teachers strong incentives to go to occupied Ukraine and “correct” Ukrainian education.