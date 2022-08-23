Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 23

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine.

1:50 a.m.: Netherlands officials announced Monday that the nation will provide Ukraine with at least 65 million euros for aid, construction and investment, according to The Kyiv Independent.

The funds will go toward rebuilding infrastructure destroyed by the war, demining, and initial design plans for rebuilding the cities of Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv.

12:01 a.m.: The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) authorized the movement of one outbound merchant vessel Kafkam Etler to depart Tuesday from Chornomorsk carrying 2,437 metric tons of corn to Turkey, under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the JCC said in a statement shared by VOA U.N. correspondent Margaret Besheer.

As of Monday, the total tonnage of grain and foodstuffs exported from the three Ukrainian ports is 721,449 metric tons, according to the JCC statement.