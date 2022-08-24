Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 24

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:30 a.m.: Russian authorities have detained politician Yevgeny Roizman known for his criticism of the Kremlin and, more recently, of the military campaign in Ukraine, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing Russia’s TASS news agency.

Roizman, a former mayor of the city of Yekaterinburg, is being investigated for “discrediting the Russian army,” TASS reported, citing Yekaterinburg security services.

Roizman was one of a handful of Kremlin critics who won mayoral posts following a series of big opposition demonstrations as President Vladimir Putin campaigned for office in 2012.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation” aimed at ensuring its own security and authorities have prosecuted a number of activists for calling it a war or criticizing Russia’s action.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

12:01 a.m.: Ukrainians mark 31 years since they broke free from the Russia-dominated Soviet Union on Wednesday in what is certain to be a day of defiance against the Kremlin’s six-month-old war to subdue the country once again.

Ukraine’s Independence Day falls on the six-month anniversary of Russia’s February 24 invasion and will be marked by subdued celebrations under the threat of attacks from land, air and sea.

Public gatherings are banned in the capital Kyiv and a curfew is in force in the frontline eastern city of Kharkiv, which has weathered months of shelling, Reuters reported.

The government laid out the carcasses of burnt-out Russian tanks and armored vehicles like war trophies in central Kyiv in a show of defiance.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.