Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 27

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:02 a.m.: A U.S. citizen recently died in Ukraine, a State Department spokesperson said, adding that officials are in touch with the family and are providing consular assistance, Reuters reported.

"We also once again reiterate U.S. citizens should not travel to Ukraine due to the active armed conflict and the singling out of U.S. citizens in Ukraine by Russian government security officials, and that U.S. citizens in Ukraine should depart immediately if it is safe to do so using any commercial or other privately available ground transportation options," the spokesperson said.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.