Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 28

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:02 a.m.: Children are painting the walls in a bomb shelter beneath their school in Lviv, western Ukraine, helping parents, teachers, and others get the building ready for lessons to resume in September. Across Ukraine, schools are gearing up for an academic year like no other, as the country seeks to get its children back into class after the disruption of war. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has the story.