Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 30

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:30 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy has urged Russian troops to flee from an offensive launched by his forces near the southern city of Kherson saying Ukraine’s military were taking back their territory, though Russia said the assault had failed, Reuters reported.

Ukraine’s assault comes after weeks of a stalemate in a war that has killed thousands, displaced millions, destroyed cities and caused a global energy and food crisis amid unprecedented economic sanctions.

It has also fueled worries of a radiation disaster being triggered by shelling near the south Ukraine Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Zelenskiyy, in his nightly address late on Monday, vowed that Ukrainian troops would chase the Russian army “to the border.”

“If they want to survive – it's time for the Russian military to run away. Go home,” he said. “Ukraine is taking back its own,” Zelenskiyy said.

12:15 a.m.: Despite the ongoing war against Russia, many Ukrainian schools will reopen on September 1, The Kyiv Independent reported.

“As the start of the school year approaches, Russia continues to wage war in Ukraine and intense battles unfold in the east and south,” the news site reported. “Though a sense of normalcy has returned in cities further away from the front line, like Kyiv and Lviv, indiscriminate Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure have remained a reality across the country.”

Not all Ukrainian children will be returning to class, notes the site.

“Nearly two-thirds of children in Ukraine have had to flee their homes, according to UNICEF...” the report said. “And at least 379 children have been killed by Russia’s war, according to Ukraine’s General Prosecutor.”

Some information in this report came from Reuters.