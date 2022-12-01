Latest Developments in Ukraine: Dec. 1

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

12:01 a.m.: German energy giant Uniper said Wednesday it was taking Gazprom to an international tribunal over the Russian company's failure to deliver gas, saying it has so far cost them $12 billion, Agence France-Presse reported.

After Moscow invaded Ukraine, Gazprom steadily dwindled pipeline supplies to Germany in apparent retaliation for Western sanctions on Russia, sending energy prices soaring.

Germany's biggest gas importer, Uniper was left facing bankruptcy, prompting the government to say it would nationalize the firm over fears its failure could send shockwaves through Europe's top economy.

The German company said it had begun legal action against Gazprom at a tribunal in Stockholm, claiming damages over gas that had not been delivered since June.

Some information in this report came from Agence France-Presse.