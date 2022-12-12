Latest Developments in Ukraine: Dec. 12

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

12:30 a.m.: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will hold an online meeting with G-7 leaders and the European Union foreign ministers on Monday and will to try to agree on further sanctions on Russia and Iran and on additional aid or arms deliveries to Ukraine, Reuters reported.

12:15 a.m.: The United States is prioritizing efforts to boost Ukraine’s air defenses, President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart on Sunday, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stepped up efforts to secure international assistance over the Russian invasion that is dragging into a 10th month, Reuters reported.

Heavy fighting in the country’s east and south continued unabated, while drone and missile strikes on key power infrastructure, notably in the Black Sea port city of Odesa, kept many Ukrainians in the cold and dark.

There are no peace talks and no end in sight to the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two, which Moscow describes as a “special military operation” and Ukraine and its allies call an unprovoked act of aggression.

“We are constantly working with partners,” Zelenskyy said after talking to Biden and the leaders of France and Turkey, adding that he expects some “important results” next week from a series of international events that will tackle the situation in Ukraine.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.