Latest Developments in Ukraine: Dec. 15

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

12:15 a.m.: Moscow said no “Christmas cease-fire” was on the cards after nearly 10 months of devastating war in Ukraine, even as the release of dozens more prisoners including an American showed that some contacts between the two sides remain. Reuters has this report.

12:01 a.m.: Ukrainian authorities say they thwarted a Russian attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region as their air defense system destroyed 13 explosive-laden drones, The Associated Press reported.

An official said Wednesday drone wreckage damaged five buildings. No casualties were reported. The attempted strikes underlined the continued vulnerability of Ukraine’s capital but also highlighted Ukraine’s claims of increasing efficiency in intercepting weapons.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces fired 13 Iranian-made drones, and all were intercepted. Ukraine’s capital remained largely calm after Wednesday’s attack, which occurred around daybreak.

In another development, Ukraine’s human rights chiefs said authorities discovered evidence that children were tortured in formerly Russian-occupied areas.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press.