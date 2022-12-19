Latest Developments in Ukraine: Dec. 19

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

12:10 a.m.: Nine Iranian-made Shahed drones were shot down early on Monday in Kyiv's airspace in the latest attack by Russia on the city, the capital's military administration said on the Telegram messaging app, according to Reuters.

Several blasts were heard in the city and in the region surrounding the capital, Reuters witnesses reported.

"The enemy is attacking the capital with 'Shahed' barrage ammunition," the administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the information.

A Reuters witness reported that there was a fire as a result of the attack in Kyiv's central — and often targeted — Shevchenkivskyi district.

Air raid sirens were blasting off most of the night into Monday in Kyiv and the region around it, with fresh alerts declared at 5:25 a.m. local time (0725 GMT).

12:01 a.m.: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said protecting Ukraine's borders was a "constant priority" and his country was ready for all possible scenarios with Russia and its ally Belarus, which Kyiv has warned could be drawn into the 10-month conflict, Reuters reported.

Zelenskyy, in his nightly video address to Ukrainians, also issued a fresh appeal to Western nations to provide Kyiv with better air defenses as "one of the most powerful" steps to halt the Russian invasion.

Early on Monday, air raid warnings again rung out over Kyiv and eastern Ukraine, with videos of blasts and air defense systems shared on social media.

Some information came from Reuters.