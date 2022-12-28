Latest Developments in Ukraine: Dec. 28

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

12:35 a.m.: Reuters has published an explainer on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s 10-point peace plan, which he first introduced at the G-20 Summit Meeting in November. The plan calls for:

1. Radiation and nuclear safety, focusing on restoring safety around Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine, which is now-Russian occupied.

2. Food security, including protecting and ensuring Ukraine's grain exports to the world's poorest nations.

3. Energy security, with focus on price restrictions on Russian energy resources, as well as aiding Ukraine with restoring its power infrastructure, half of which has been damaged by Russian attacks.

4. Release of all prisoners and deportees, including war prisoners and children deported to Russia.

5. Restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity and Russia reaffirming it according to the U.N. Charter, which Zelenskiyy said is "not up to negotiations."

6. Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities, restoration of Ukraine's state borders with Russia.

7. Justice, including the establishment of a special tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes.

8. Ecocide, protection of environment, with focus on demining and restoring water treatment facilities.

9. Prevention of escalation of conflict and building security architecture in the Euro-Atlantic space, including guarantees for Ukraine.

10. Confirmation of the war's end, including a document signed by the parties involved.

12:03 a.m.: Ukraine's population may shrink to 35 million by 2030, demographers in Ukraine's Mykhailo Ptukha Institute have predicted, down from the pre-war number of 41 million, Euromaidan Press reported.

The institute director Ella Libanova said during a presentation that this is the optimistic estimate: Russia's full-blown war is leading to excessive mortality not only by killing people with weapons but through elevated stress, overburdening, insufficient medical care, lack of proper nutrition.

The pessimistic estimate is 30 million.

Ukraine's low birth rate contributes to the problem. In 2021, it was at the extremely low rate of 1.1 children per woman, far below the replacement rate of 2.13-2.15. Libanova expects it to fall in 2023, with 0.8 being the optimistic estimate.

Migration is yet another factor that can contribute to Ukraine's depopulation. Whether refugees who have escaped abroad will return or not depends on the duration of hostilities and post-war conditions in Ukraine.