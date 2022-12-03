Latest Developments in Ukraine: Dec. 3

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

1:06 a.m.: Despite the missile strikes and power cuts that have become a regular occurrence in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv's 190,000 remaining schoolchildren are still expected to attend classes, whether online or in person, Reuters reported.

"If there is no light, it's sometimes hard to see when you are writing," said Yulia, 13, sitting in the front row of an English lesson with around a dozen classmates in a western suburb of the city.

Though her school, like most buildings in Ukraine's embattled capital, experiences regular electricity cuts caused by Russian missile barrages on the power grid since October, city officials insist pupils will at least be able to finish the current semester, which ends on Dec. 23.

"We really need to hold on for these three weeks," Oleksiy Kurpas, an adviser to the deputy head of Kyiv's city administration, told Reuters in one of the airy yet warm corridors of the Soviet-era school.

12:02 a.m.: Latvia's state security service said on Friday it had begun probing statements made by independent Russian TV station Dozhd because of suspicions it was helping pro-Moscow troops taking part in the Ukraine war, Reuters reported.

Dozhd, or TV Rain, is broadcasting from Latvia and elsewhere after Russian authorities forced the closure of its Moscow studio on the grounds it had deliberately spread false information about the actions of Russia's troops in Ukraine.

The state security service said that on Thursday a moderator on a Dozhd news broadcast had expressed hope the station had already helped provide many Russian soldiers with basic equipment and amenities.

"The statements ... raise suspicion about the TV channel providing assistance to the soldiers of Russia's occupying forces," it said in a news release.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.