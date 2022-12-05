Latest Developments in Ukraine: Dec. 5

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

12:45 a.m.: The Institute for the Study of War has published their assessment of the war in Eastern Ukraine:

And in the south:

12:02 a.m.: The EU has proposed a "specialized court" backed by the U.N. to prosecute Russia’s "crime of aggression," but experts have said that it isn’t that simple, Agence France-Presse reported.

The proposed court would sidestep the issues faced by the International Criminal Court, but “On both legal and practical levels there are considerable obstacles,” said Cecily Rose, assistant professor of public international law at Leiden University.

VOA's Henry Ridgwell reported on the "crime of aggression" and what this tribunal could look like:

Some information in this report came from Agence France-Presse.