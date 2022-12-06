Latest Developments in Ukraine: Dec. 6

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

1:13 a.m.: Canada on Monday said it will contribute $11.04 million (C$15 million) for equipment needed by Ukraine for humanitarian clearing of landmines, Reuters reported.

The assistance will help fund detection and clearance of landmines, unexploded explosive ordnance and other explosive remnants of war.

Canada is providing bomb suits to help protect Ukrainian de-miners, along with funding for advanced remote-control de-mining systems to clear large areas like farmland, the Canadian government said in a statement.

12:05 a.m.: Three parcels containing animal eyes and addressed to Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid and consulates in Barcelona and Malaga were intercepted at offices of the national postal company, Spanish police said Monday, according to The Associated Press.

Seven European countries, including Spain, reported Friday that similar packages had arrived at their Ukrainian embassies or consulates last week. Ukraine’s ambassador to the Vatican also reported that the entrance to his Rome residence was vandalized Thursday afternoon with what he believed to be animal feces.

A security guard at the Ukrainian Embassy in Spain’s capital was injured November 30 while opening a parcel addressed to the ambassador. Four more letters containing explosive devices were intercepted during the next 24 hours, including one sent to the U.S. Embassy in Madrid.

A similar package addressed to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was discovered a week earlier.

Spain’s National Court is investigating the explosive parcels as an act of terrorism. According to the initial investigation, the packages were mailed from within Spain.

