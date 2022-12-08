Latest Developments in Ukraine: Dec. 8

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

12:20 a.m.: Russian forces have fired more than 1,000 rockets and missiles at Ukraine's power grid, which is still working despite taking major damage, Reuters reported, citing a senior official who spoke to Interfax Ukraine news agency.

Volodymyr Kudrytsky, chief executive of the Ukrenergo grid operator, also told a meeting arranged by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Wednesday that his officials were scouring the world for the complex equipment needed for repairs.

Eight recent waves of Russian airstrikes on critical infrastructure have seriously damaged the grid and led to emergency and planned outages across the country.

"These attacks represent the biggest blow to a power grid that humanity has ever seen. More than 1,000 shells and rockets were fired at electrical facilities and lines, including substations," Interfax Ukraine cited Kudrytsky as saying.

Ukraine now has a serious shortage of generating capacity, even though consumption is down between 25% and 30% compared to the pre-war period. "The system is still working, it is integrated, not broken or disconnected," Kudrytsky said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later said Ukraine was increasing the electricity supply every day but noted problems in Kyiv and several other regions.

"We should not forget ... that it is impossible to restore 100% of the energy system, as it was before the beginning of the Russian energy terror," he said in an evening video address.

"Time is needed. That is why scheduled blackouts continue in most of the cities and districts," he continued.

12:05 a.m.: The risk of Russian President Vladimir President Putin using nuclear weapons as part of his war in Ukraine has decreased in response to international pressure, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview published on Thursday, Reuters reported.

The war was continuing with "undiminished brutality" though, for now, one thing had changed, Scholz told Funke media in an interview to mark his first year in office.

"Russia has stopped threatening to use nuclear weapons. As a reaction to the international community marking a red line."

Putin said on Wednesday that the risk of a nuclear war was rising but insisted Russia had not "gone mad" and that it saw its own nuclear arsenal as a purely defensive deterrent.

