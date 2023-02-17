Latest Developments in Ukraine: Feb. 17

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EST.

12:02 a.m.: Russia's decision to cut crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day reflects its inability to sell all of its oil, Ben Harris, a U.S. Treasury Department Assistant Secretary, said Thursday, Reuters reported.

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak last week said it would voluntarily cut production beginning next month following the start of Western price caps on Russian oil and oil products on Feb. 5. The move to cut around 5% of output temporarily pushed up global prices.

"They cut back on production because they just couldn't sell it (the oil), not because they wanted to weaponize oil and refined products," Harris said in remarks at the Argus Americas Crude Summit.

The cut follows embargoes and sanctions, including an unprecedented $60 a barrel price cap on its crude, by Western countries to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have pushed for lowering the crude oil cap.

Russia's monthly budget revenues from oil and gas fell 46% in January to their lowest level since August 2020 under the impact of Western sanctions on its most lucrative export, according to finance ministry data.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.