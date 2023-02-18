Latest Developments in Ukraine: Feb. 18

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine.

1:08 a.m.: A German intelligence officer who allegedly passed state secrets to Russia was asked to gather information about the Ukraine's artillery and air defense positions, media reported Friday, according to Agence France-Presse.

Russia's FSB intelligence service instructed the suspect to find out the exact positions of HIMARS precision rocket launchers supplied by the U.S. and the Iris-T air defense system supplied by Berlin, Der Spiegel magazine reported.

"People familiar with the case say it is rather unlikely that such data was passed on," it said.

But the alleged spy, identified only as Carsten L., did manage to pass on dossiers held by Germany's BND foreign intelligence agency on top-secret Russian communication systems, according to German magazine Focus.

Carsten L. was arrested on Dec. 22 on suspicion of treason.

In January, a second suspect identified as Arthur E. was also arrested and accused of being complicit in the treason by helping Carsten L. pass the information to Russia. Unlike Carsten L., Arthur E. was not employed by the BND.

12:02 a.m.: Belarus said Friday it was limiting access for Polish trucks on its territory and announced the expulsion of a liaison officer following Warsaw's decision to close a border crossing, Agence France-Presse reported.

The foreign ministry in Minsk summoned Poland's charge d'affaires to condemn Warsaw's decision to close one of its three existing border crossings with Belarus as "unilateral" and "inhumane."

In response, Polish trucks will now be able to enter and leave Belarus only through crossings on their common border, and no longer via third countries Lithuania and Latvia.

Minsk also said it would reduce staffing at Poland's consulate in Grodno to match staff numbers in the Belarusian consulate in Polish Bialystok, evoking a future expulsion of diplomats.

Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski later tweeted, "If Belarusian authorities go ahead and implement the announced restrictions against Polish carriers, Poland will respond in kind regarding Belarusian carriers."

Poland said last week it was closing the Bobrowniki border checkpoint for reasons of "state security," as tensions soared between the two neighbors.

