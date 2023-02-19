Latest Developments in Ukraine: Feb. 19

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

1:07 a.m.: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday warned that Chinese support for Russia in its war in Ukraine would reward aggression, as the two powers traded barbs at a prominent security conference in Germany.

At the Munich Security Conference, Harris said the United States was "troubled that Beijing has deepened its relationship with Moscow since the war began," Reuters reported.

"Any steps by China to provide lethal support to Russia would only reward aggression, continue the killing, and further undermine a rules-based order," she said.

China and Russia announced a "no limits" partnership shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago. Washington warned Beijing not to provide material support for the war effort or to help Moscow sidestep Western sanctions.

While China has avoided running afoul of those "red lines," they have maintained diplomatic ties and energy purchases from Russia in defiance of U.S. efforts to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Harris' comments also included condemnation of Iran and North Korea aiding Russia's war.

12:02 a.m.: In Moscow-allied Belarus, officers look out across a snowy training ground outside the capital, Minsk, as Russian and Soviet-era tanks fire into the distance.

The tanks are driven by cadets from an elite academy that turns young Belarusians into officers.

The army in Belarus, an isolated country of around 9.5 million people, showed Agence France-Presse the combat training and the main military academy on an organized tour.

Fears have grown that Minsk, which allowed Moscow to use its territory to send troops to Ukraine last year, could also enter the conflict.

President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, said on Thursday he would be ready to wage war alongside Russia if Belarus was attacked on its soil. He also accused Kyiv of provocations.

At the firing range, Colonel Maxim Zhuravlev said the academy was training "future defenders of the motherland."

Some information in this report came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.