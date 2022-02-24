Latest Developments in Ukraine: Feb. 24

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

For the latest developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, all times EST:

12:39 a.m.: VOA's Jamie Dettmer in Kyiv: "Bigger explosion near center of Kyiv. Officials tell me Russians are targeting military infrastructure with cruise missiles. Also told Russian troops have landed near the port city of Odessa in the south. Reports also from officials of Russian soldiers appearing near Kharkiv. Ukrainian officials say they think the Russians are targeting air defense systems. The weird thing is the morning commute is underway and some people are heading to work in Kyiv."

12:37 a.m.: VOA's Eastern Europe Chief Myroslava Gongadze reports Ukrainians will be gathering outside the Russian Embassy in Washington at 1 a.m. EST.

12:15 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared martial law Thursday across the country. He urged his countrymen not to panic and said he had spoken to U.S. President Joe Biden.

Biden confirmed their conversation via Twitter.

VOA's Jamie Dettmer tweets about what he's seeing in Kyiv this morning.

12 a.m.: After the United Nations Security Council’s meeting late Wednesday, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield a draft resolution would be put on the table Thursday.

A European diplomat said security council members are discussing a resolution that will make clear that Russia is not complying with the U.N. Charter, international law, or council resolution 2202.

Russia would be expected to veto such a measure, but a strong number of members voting for it would increase Moscow’s isolation in the council. Diplomats would then likely move quickly to the General Assembly where it could be adopted without a threat of veto, but with no legal backing.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.