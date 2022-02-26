Latest Developments in Ukraine: Feb. 26

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.



The latest developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, all times EST:

12:26 a.m.: The Associated Press reports that street fighting is under way.

12:05 a.m.: Russia blocked a move Friday in the U.N. Security Council to condemn and halt its invasion of Ukraine, but several nations said they would seek accountability from the full U.N. membership in the General Assembly. VOA's Margaret Besheer has the story.

12:01 a.m.: Agence France-Presse has a timeline of major events in the conflict:

