Latest Developments in Ukraine: Feb. 26

People on foot and in cars move to cross from Ukraine to Poland at the Korczowa-Krakovets border crossing on Feb. 26, 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, all times EST:

12:26 a.m.: The Associated Press reports that street fighting is under way.

12:05 a.m.: Russia blocked a move Friday in the U.N. Security Council to condemn and halt its invasion of Ukraine, but several nations said they would seek accountability from the full U.N. membership in the General Assembly. VOA's Margaret Besheer has the story.

12:01 a.m.: Agence France-Presse has a timeline of major events in the conflict:

Russia invades Ukraine
Russia invades Ukraine

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

