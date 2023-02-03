Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Feb. 3

Children stand atop of a destroyed Russian vehicle in the city center of Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 2, 2023.

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

12:02 a.m.: Czech president-elect Petr Pavel, a former NATO general, said Thursday there should be "no limits" on military aid to war-ravaged Ukraine, urging allies to show more courage, Agence France-Presse reported.

Pavel, who led the NATO military committee from 2015-18, won his country's presidential ballot over the weekend and will be sworn in next month.

In an interview with AFP, the 61-year-old said the West should provide Ukraine with all types of weapons except nuclear arms as it battles Russia's invasion.

"When it comes to conventional weapons, I really can see no reason for any limits," Pavel said.

"Ukraine cannot fight a tough opponent like this without armored technologies, unmanned aerial vehicles, artillery and longer-range rockets, but maybe also supersonic aircraft," he added.

Western allies have been providing Ukraine with substantial military aid since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

But Pavel said more courage was needed as "some countries have a bit of a reserved stance" on shipping over modern weapons.

"If we take a single standpoint, it gives us the best chance of success. We should act in unity on these issues," he told AFP.

Some information in this report came from Agence France-Presse.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG