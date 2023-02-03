Latest Developments in Ukraine: Feb. 3

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

12:02 a.m.: Czech president-elect Petr Pavel, a former NATO general, said Thursday there should be "no limits" on military aid to war-ravaged Ukraine, urging allies to show more courage, Agence France-Presse reported.

Pavel, who led the NATO military committee from 2015-18, won his country's presidential ballot over the weekend and will be sworn in next month.

In an interview with AFP, the 61-year-old said the West should provide Ukraine with all types of weapons except nuclear arms as it battles Russia's invasion.

"When it comes to conventional weapons, I really can see no reason for any limits," Pavel said.

"Ukraine cannot fight a tough opponent like this without armored technologies, unmanned aerial vehicles, artillery and longer-range rockets, but maybe also supersonic aircraft," he added.

Western allies have been providing Ukraine with substantial military aid since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

But Pavel said more courage was needed as "some countries have a bit of a reserved stance" on shipping over modern weapons.

"If we take a single standpoint, it gives us the best chance of success. We should act in unity on these issues," he told AFP.

Some information in this report came from Agence France-Presse.