Latest Developments in Ukraine: Feb. 5

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

12:02 a.m.: A hospital in the city of Balaklia in Ukraine's Kharkiv region has reopened after state and international funds were used to repair and reequip it. Medical staff say the hospital was shelled by Russian forces and that surgeons were forced to kneel in the corridors as Russian soldiers opened fire in the corridors. The Russian side accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the building. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has this report.