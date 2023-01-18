Latest Developments in Ukraine: Jan. 18

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

12:30 a.m.: The training of Ukrainian officers to operate the Patriot advanced long-range air defense system will last 10 weeks, Reuters reported citing Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

The United States, Germany and the Netherlands have pledged to send Patriot missile systems to Ukraine to repel a barrage of Russian missile and drone attacks.

"There is a decision that our officers will be trained in 10 weeks. Such obligations were undertaken by the American partners," Reznikov said, in remarks published Tuesday on Ukraine's state Military Media Center Telegram messaging app.

12:01 a.m.: Ukraine has taken a step closer to winning approval for German-made modern battle tanks to confront invading Russian forces and has secured a pledge of more Patriot defense missiles as its allies appear ready to rally for the next phase of the war.

Ukraine has relied primarily on Soviet-era T-72 tank variants, Reuters reported. Germany's Leopard 2 tank, operated by armies in about 20 countries, is regarded as one of the West's best. The tank weighs more than 60 tons, has a 120-millimeter smoothbore gun and can hit targets at a distance of up to five kilometers.

Ukraine says the tanks would give its troops the mobile firepower to drive Russian troops out in decisive battles. Germany has been the West's biggest holdout on pledging tanks, but a cabinet minister said on Tuesday the issue would be the first to be decided by new defense minister Boris Pistorius.

He will host U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday ahead of a meeting on Friday of dozens of defense ministers at Ramstein air base in Germany.

Western countries have provided a steady supply of weapons to Ukraine since Russia invaded last February 24 in what it calls a "special military operation" to protect its security because its neighbor grew increasingly close to the West.

Ukraine and its allies accuse Moscow of an unprovoked war to grab territory and to erase the independence of a fellow ex-Soviet republic.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.