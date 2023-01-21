Latest Developments in Ukraine: Jan. 21

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

1:11 a.m.: Russians in St Petersburg and Moscow have been laying flowers at improvised memorials to the victims of a Russian missile attack on a nine-story apartment block in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, Reuters reported.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said Tuesday that the attack killed 44 people, including five children, and that 20 people are unaccounted for. Search operations have ended.

On Friday evening, dozens of bunches of flowers and several cuddly toys were arranged around the base of a monument to Ukrainian national poet Taras Shevchenko in central St Petersburg. One ribbon read "Forgive."

"I think people who have come here have the same idea as me, to express universal human values — compassion, goodwill, grief," said a young woman who had laid flowers.

A young man said that "one way or another, even in times like these, this shouldn't become normal."

"They weren't combatants, they were civilians," he said. "So I came to pay my respects to the deceased."Reuters is not naming any of those who came to the monument, where witnesses said the flowers and toys were being cleared away by authorities several times a day.

12:02 a.m.: The Kremlin refused to say Friday whether Russia was preparing for strikes on the capital after images of missile defense systems on several Moscow rooftops circulated on social media, Agence France-Presse reported.

The pictures appeared to show a Pantsir anti-aircraft system installed on the defense ministry building along the Moskva River, which was visible Friday on the main ministry building in the capital.

A video on social media showed a Pantsir system purportedly being hoisted onto the roof of a building in the center of Moscow.

Another Pantsir system was installed about 10 kilometers from President Vladimir Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow, independent Russian-language media reported.

Pantsir-S1 is an air defense system designed to protect against a variety of weapons including aircraft and ballistic and cruise missiles.

Asked whether Russia was concerned that Moscow could be a target, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov referred questions to the defense ministry.

Some information in this report came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.