Latest Developments in Ukraine: Jan. 4

1:30 a.m.: Drone advances in Ukraine have accelerated a technology trend that could soon bring the world’s first fully autonomous robots to the battlefield and inaugurate a new age of warfare, The Associated Press reported.

Experts say it may be only a matter of time before either Russia or Ukraine, or both, deploy drones programmed to find and attack targets without help from humans. That would mark a revolution in military technology as profound as the introduction of the machine gun.

Ukraine already has semi-autonomous drones endowed with artificial intelligence. Russia also claims to possess AI weaponry. But there are no confirmed instances of a nation putting into combat drones that have killed entirely on their own.

1 a.m.:

12:30 a.m.: The Joint Coordination Center reported that 10 vessels left Ukrainian ports from December 31, 2022, to January 3, 2023, carrying a total of 467,090 metric tons of grain and other food products under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

There are 35 vessels waiting for inspection: eight of them waiting to move into Ukrainian ports, and 27 of them are loaded with cargo waiting to sail to their global destinations.

On Wednesday, the JCC is planning to deploy three joint inspection teams to conduct 11 inspections, seven on inbound vessels and four on outbound.

As of 3 January, the total tonnage of grain and other foodstuffs exported from the three Ukrainian ports is 16,432,665 metric tons. A total of 1,232 voyages (612 inbound and 620 outbound) have been enabled so far.

12:01 a.m.: New regulations in Poland require specialized police to go through training with grenade launchers, The Associated Press reported.

Local media interpret the decision as a reaction to the Polish police chief’s accidental detonation of such a weapon that had been a gift from Ukraine. The updated instructions for weapons training took effect January 1. They were approved by the interior minister just two days after a grenade launcher — a gift from Ukraine officials — exploded unexpectedly last month as the police chief was moving it in his office. He and another person were slightly injured.

The police chief said he had been assured the gifted launcher was free of explosives. Some politicians argued that police should be made better acquainted with such weapons.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press.