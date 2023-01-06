Latest Developments in Ukraine: Jan. 6

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

12:02 a.m.: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been invited to visit Ukraine, the government's top spokesperson said Friday, according to Reuters.

The invitation was given by the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Andriy Yermak to Japan's ambassador to Ukraine on Wednesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference.

"Japan stands with the citizens of Ukraine ... and takes appropriate steps as this year's G-7 chair," Matsuno said, referring to the Group of Seven nations.

Next week, Kishida is set to visit G-7 member countries including France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States, a key diplomatic tour before Japan hosts the annual G-7 summit in May in Hiroshima.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.