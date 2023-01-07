Latest Developments in Ukraine: Jan. 7

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

1:07 a.m.: Two vessels left Ukrainian ports Friday carrying a total of 45,300 metric tons of grain and other food products under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the Joint Coordination Center reported.

As of Friday, the total tonnage of grain and other foodstuffs exported from the three Ukrainian ports is 16.8 million metric tons. A total of 1,250 voyages (622 inbound and 628 outbound) have been enabled so far.

12:02 a.m.: According to Ukraine's military intelligence, Russia is planning to order the mobilization of as many as 500,000 conscripts in January, The Guardian reported.

Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine’s deputy military intelligence chief, said the Ukrainian military believes the conscripts will be sent to the front lines in the east and south of the country and would be part of renewed Russian offensives in the spring and summer.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin earlier denied that Russia was planning further mobilization, saying in early December that he saw no reason for another round of military mobilization following the mobilization in the fall.

But according to reports, the Kremlin has continued mobilization covertly.