Latest Developments in Ukraine: Jan. 8

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

1:23 a.m.: Russian forces launched a missile attack on the community of Merefa near Kharkiv on Saturday evening, wounding one person, The Kyiv Independent reported, citing Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Emergency responders are on the scene, Syniehubov said.

Russian forces also attacked the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, acting mayor Anatolii Kurtiev reported.

The attacks took place amid the Kremlin’s Christmas truce, which it said would last from Friday to Saturday.

Russian troops shelled the southern city of Kherson, killing one firefighter and injuring four more, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevysh.

Ukraine’s General Staff reported Saturday evening that Russian forces continued to shell Ukrainian military positions with mortars, artillery, and tanks, despite the supposed cease-fire, which expired at midnight.

Russia also conducted an airstrike and attacked Ukrainian settlements with multiple launch rocket systems seven times over the past 24 hours, according to the general staff.

12:02 a.m.: A Belarusian opposition leader says Belarusian authorities may soon begin a mobilization to provide military assistance to Russia in its war against Ukraine, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

Pavel Latushka, who is based in Warsaw, was quoted Saturday as saying almost everything is ready for mobilization. Citing sources in Minsk, Latushka claimed in an interview with German media that most of the employees of the internal affairs organizations have been forced to surrender their passports, barring them from leaving the country in the event of a mobilization. Latushka also noted on Twitter the increase in Russian military personnel and equipment in Belarus. Read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service.