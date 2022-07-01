Latest Developments in Ukraine: July 1

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:

12:02 a.m.: Ukrainian doubles specialist Denys Molchanov says he could return to his homeland to help with the war effort, admitting he is finding it tough to focus on tennis as the conflict rages on, Agence France-Presse reported.

Molchanov, who teamed up with Russian-born Andrey Golubev in the Wimbledon men's doubles, is based in Zagreb with his wife and daughter, who fled Ukraine hours after Russia's invasion in late February.

"It's always in my mind," he said following his first-round defeat to Pedro Martinez and John-Patrick Smith at the All England Club. "It's tough to play in these conditions when we have (the war) right now in our country and it's not about tennis right now."

Some information in this report came from Agence France-Presse.