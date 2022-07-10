Latest Developments in Ukraine: July 10

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:

12:02 a.m.: Oleksandr Vilkul, mayor of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, said Russia had attacked the city with cluster munitions, killing at least one person and injuring two, Agence France-Presse reported.

"The eyes of all aggressive political movements and regimes in the world are now focused on what Russia is doing against us, against Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in an Instagram post.

"Will the world be able to bring real war criminals to justice?" he asked, warning failure to do so would lead to "hundreds of other aggressions."

Some information in this report came from Agence France-Presse.