Latest Developments in Ukraine: July 12

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:

1:15 a.m.: Ukraine expects a fresh assault by Russian ground forces, following widespread shelling which killed more than 30 people, as Kyiv’s Western allies brace for a worsening of the global energy crisis if Russia cuts its supply of oil and gas, Reuters reported.

Ukraine’s general staff said the shelling across the country amounted to preparations for an intensification of hostilities as Russia seeks to seize Donetsk province, and control the whole of Ukraine’s Donbas industrial heartland.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia had carried out 34 air strikes since Saturday, one hit a five-story apartment killing 31 people and trapping dozens.

Moscow denies targeting civilians but many Ukrainian cities, towns and villages have been left in ruins. And the human cost of Russia's invasion, Europe’s biggest conflict since World War Two and now in its fifth month, mounts.

Russia said a Ukrainian attack on the Russian-held town of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson region left an unknown number of casualties.

12:30 a.m.: A celebrated Ukrainian medic who was held captive by Russian forces said she thinks about the prisoners she left behind constantly. Yuliia Paievska, who is better known as Taira, was freed on June 17.

She was captured on March 16 in the besieged city of Mariupol, a day after a team of journalists with The Associated Press smuggled out a data card on which she’d recorded 256 gigabytes of bodycam footage showing her medical team’s desperate efforts to save wounded civilians and troops, including Russian soldiers.

Taira credits the release of the video by AP with helping win her freedom. Taira is trying now to regain her health and plans to write a sort of self-help book about enduring captivity.

12:01 a.m.: The global price of oil could surge by 40% to around $140 per barrel if a proposed price cap on Russian oil is not adopted, along with sanction exemptions that would allow shipments below that price, Reuters reported citing a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will discuss implementation of the proposed oil price cap with Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki when they meet later on Tuesday, the official said.

The goal was to set the price at a level that covered Russia’s margin cost of production, so Moscow is incentivized to continue exporting oil, but not high enough to allow it to fund its war against Ukraine, the official said.

Japanese officials had expressed concern about the price cap being set too low, but had not rejected a potential price range of $40 to $60 per barrel outright, the official said.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.