Latest Developments in Ukraine: July 15

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:02 a.m.: Two months after falling to Russian troops, the eastern Ukrainian town of Popasna, once home to 20,000, has turned into a ghost town with little sign of life, Reuters reports.

Ukrainian troops retreated from Popasna in May after Russian forces launched an offensive along most of Ukraine's eastern flank, with intense attacks and shelling around the town in the Luhansk region.

A Reuters reporter visited Popasna on Thursday and found the town deserted, with nearly all apartment buildings either destroyed or heavily damaged. Barren streets bore no sign of people or animals.

A former resident, Vladimir Odarchenko, stood inside his damaged home and surveyed the debris strewn across the floor.

"I have no idea what I'm going to do. Where to live? I don't know," he told Reuters.

