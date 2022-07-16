Latest Developments in Ukraine: July 16

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:02 a.m.: Bulgaria's defense capabilities will not be seriously affected by Moscow's decision to suspend Russian helicopter repair certificates to local companies, Defense Minister Dragomir Zakov said Friday.

Zakov said Bulgaria would also continue to repair Ukrainian military equipment at its military factories, although it refused to send weapons directly.

"What happened with gas has now happened with helicopter licenses," Zakov said, referring to an earlier suspension of Russian gas deliveries to Bulgaria after it refused to pay in rubles.