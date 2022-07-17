Latest Developments in Ukraine: July 17

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT.

4:37 a.m.: Al Jazeera reported that Russian missiles slammed into a residential area in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, damaging at least 27 houses. The press service of the regional police termed it "a Russian war crime."

3:32 a.m.: The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank, said in its latest assessment of the Ukraine conflict that Russian forces conducted limited ground assaults around Siversk and Bakhmut and otherwise fired on Ukrainian military and civilian infrastructure across Eastern Ukraine. Additionally, the update noted, the Kremlin may have ordered Russian forces to take control of Kharkiv Oblast, despite the low likelihood of Russian success.

2:33 a.m.: Al Jazeera reported that the port city of Mykolaiv has been rocked by what its mayor called 10 "powerful explosions." The mayor urged all residents to heed the air alert and stay in shelters.

1:31 a.m.: Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova appears on Fox News:

12:02 a.m.: A Munich brewpub has found a novel way to beat Europe's cooking oil shortages — letting customers pay for their beer with sunflower oil to ensure plentiful stocks for frying schnitzels.

With Ukraine and Russia accounting for about 80% of global exports of sunflower seed oil, many European countries including Germany have seen supplies dwindle since Russia invaded its neighbor in February, Reuters reported.

Managers at the Giesinger Brewery, a brewhouse and pub in Munich, are offering beer lovers a liter of their favorite brew for the same quantity of sunflower oil.

"The whole thing came up because we simply ran out of oil in the kitchen and that's why we have to be inventive," the pub manager, Erik Hoffmann, told Reuters TV.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.