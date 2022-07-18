Accessibility links

Login / Register
Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Latest Developments in Ukraine: July 18

Destroyed Russian military vehicles at a compound of an agricultural farm, which was used by Russian troops as a military base during Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv Region, Ukraine, July 17, 2022.

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:08 a.m.: Amid continued Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, European Union foreign ministers are set to meet on Monday to discuss tightening sanctions against Moscow, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

Among the measures being considered – and likely to be approved – is a ban on gold purchases from Russia, a move already put in place by international partners.

The EU could also act to impose sanctions on additional Russian individuals.

"Moscow must continue to pay a high price for its aggression," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday in presenting the proposals that foreign ministers will consider Monday.

A senior EU official told AFP the EU was likely to discuss new sanctions at the meeting but would not make an immediate decision.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG