Latest Developments in Ukraine: July 18

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:08 a.m.: Amid continued Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, European Union foreign ministers are set to meet on Monday to discuss tightening sanctions against Moscow, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

Among the measures being considered – and likely to be approved – is a ban on gold purchases from Russia, a move already put in place by international partners.

The EU could also act to impose sanctions on additional Russian individuals.

"Moscow must continue to pay a high price for its aggression," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday in presenting the proposals that foreign ministers will consider Monday.

A senior EU official told AFP the EU was likely to discuss new sanctions at the meeting but would not make an immediate decision.