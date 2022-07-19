Latest Developments in Ukraine: July 19

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:05 a.m.: Survivors of a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsya on July 14 have been recounting the shock and violence they endured that day, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported. Many said they were stunned to see rockets hitting a commercial zone in a civilian area far from the front lines. The day after the incident, family members of victims described the grave wounds their loved ones suffered. Allowed only five minutes to visit per day, some of them only discovered the extent of the injuries and deaths after traveling hundreds of kilometers.