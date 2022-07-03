Latest Developments in Ukraine: July 3

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:

12:02 a.m.: Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Russian forces have crossed the Siverskiy Donets river and were approaching Lysychansk from the north, Reuters reported.

"If Lysychansk is taken, strategically it becomes more difficult for the Russians to continue their offensive,” he said. "The front lines will be flatter and there will be a frontal attack rather than from the flanks."

He said the Russians would have to focus on taking six major cities in the industrialized eastern Donbas region and with each their forces would be more and more thinly spread.

"The more Western weapons come to the front, the more the picture changes in favor of Ukraine," he said.