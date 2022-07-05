Latest Developments in Ukraine: July 5

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

12:30 a.m.: Phan Thị Kim Phuc, the girl in the famous 1972 Vietnam napalm attack photo, on Monday escorted 240 refugees from the war in Ukraine on a flight from Warsaw to Canada, The Associated Press reported.

The iconic AP photo in which Kim runs with her napalm-scalded body exposed, was etched on the private NGO plane that flew the refugees to the city of Regina, the capital of the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.

Kim, 59, a Canadian citizen, said she wants her story and work for refugees to be a message of peace.

The 236 refugees, mostly women and children from across Ukraine, are among thousands of Ukrainians that Canada has provided humanitarian visas in the wake of Russia’s invasion of their country.

12:15 a.m.: U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to "do all you can" to bring home her and other Americans detained in Russia.

Griner’s representatives shared parts of the letter Monday.

"As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever," Griner wrote.

Griner was arrested in February on charges of possessing cannabis oil. Her trial began last week and is set to resume Thursday.

U.S. National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said Monday that Griner is being wrongfully detained and that the Biden administration "continues to work aggressively — using every available means — to bring her home."

12:01 a.m.: Images of traditional embroideries and floral paintings adorned the walls of Dior's celebrity-laden runway homage to Ukraine as Paris’ four-day Couture Week kicked off Monday, The Associated Press reported.

The set, from Ukrainian artist Olesia Trofymenko, was the starting point for designer Maria Grazia Chiuri. Dior said the embroidery-rich collection riffed on Eastern European styles that was also a message of cultural dialogue and support.

Chiuri channeled the "tree of life," the leitmotif in Trofymenko’s art, by evoking roots and branches in long, loose folksy gowns, or in stiff, cropped ethnic-looking jackets embroidered in silks and cotton threads and yarn.

Some information in this report came from Reuters and The Associated Press.