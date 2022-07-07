Latest Developments in Ukraine: July 7

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

1:11 a.m.: Russian-born Elena Rybakina said she wanted the war in Ukraine to end "as soon as possible" after reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Now representing Kazakhstan, and the first player from that country to reach the last four of a Grand Slam, Rybakina faces a semi-final with Romanian 2019 champion Simona Halep.

Rybakina, 23, who was born in Moscow and switched allegiance from Russia four years ago, was asked afterwards whether she felt Kazakh or Russian, a sensitive subject at a tournament that this year barred players from Russia and Belarus due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"I was born in Russia but of course I am representing Kazakhstan. It's already a long journey for me," she said. "I was playing Olympics, Fed Cup before. I got so much help and support. "For me it's tough question just to say exactly what I feel."

Asked about the war in Ukraine, she added: "I just want the war to end as soon as possible. Peace, yeah."

12:02 a.m. Ukraine is investigating more than 21,000 war crimes and crimes of aggression by Russian troops, the BBC reported.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said she was getting reports of 200-300 war crimes a day, the BBC said. She said that Russian soldiers who commit crimes "should understand that it's only a question of time when they all will be in court."

Russia has denied all allegations of war crimes.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.