Latest Developments in Ukraine: July 8

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:

12:02 a.m.: Canada said it would send 39 General Dynamics-made armored vehicles to Ukraine later this summer to help Kyiv in its defense against the Russian invasion, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said, according to Reuters.

The so-called armored combat support vehicle, made at a General Dynamics plant based in London, Ontario, can be used as ambulances, maintenance and recovery vehicles, or to carry troops.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.