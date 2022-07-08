Accessibility links

Latest Developments in Ukraine: July 8

A man looks out of the balcony of his home, which was damaged after Russian bombardment at a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine, July 7, 2022.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:

12:02 a.m.: Canada said it would send 39 General Dynamics-made armored vehicles to Ukraine later this summer to help Kyiv in its defense against the Russian invasion, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said, according to Reuters.

The so-called armored combat support vehicle, made at a General Dynamics plant based in London, Ontario, can be used as ambulances, maintenance and recovery vehicles, or to carry troops.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.

