Latest Developments in Ukraine: June 10

1:35 a.m.: Shakhtar Donetsk, Ukraine's top soccer team, hasn't played a home game in eight years, according to The Associated Press. After Russia invaded Ukraine's Donbas region in 2014, the team has lived and played in adopted home cities across Ukraine. But even those games were canceled late last year due to tensions between Ukraine and Russia, which flared into the ongoing war. The team hopes to be able to play again in Ukraine in September when the Champions League begins, but Shakhtar will prepare next month at training camps in the Netherlands and Slovenia.

12:45: a.m.: Ukraine and the West denounced a pro-Moscow court that sentenced two British citizens and a Moroccan to death for fighting for Ukraine, calling the proceedings a sham and a violation of the rules of war, the Associated Press reported.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko condemned the proceedings as legally invalid, saying, "Such show trials put the interests of propaganda above the law and morality." He said that all foreign citizens fighting as part of Ukraine's armed forces should be considered Ukrainian military personnel and protected as such.

British Foreign Secretary Luz Truss pronounced the sentencing a "sham judgment with absolutely no legitimacy."

12:23 a.m.: The Ukrainian army says Kyiv's forces continue to frustrate Russian attempts to take the fiercely contested eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, the Associated Press reports.

"The occupiers, with the help of motorized rifle units and artillery, conducted assault operations in the city of Sievierodonetsk. They were not successful; the fighting continues," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a regular operational update Thursday evening.

It added that Ukrainian forces had successfully repelled a Russian attack on the village of Toshkivka, on the northwestern outskirts of Sievierodonetsk.

The Ukrainian governor of the eastern Luhansk region, where Sievierodonetsk is located, said Thursday that "fierce battles" continue to engulf the city.

In a Telegram post, Serhii Haidai said Russian forces continue to shell the neighboring city of Lysychansk using large-caliber weapons which "pierce even concrete."

