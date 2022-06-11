Latest Developments in Ukraine: June 11

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

1:41 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country needs more heavy weapons from allies, because Russia aims to destroy every city in Ukraine's Donbas region, according to Al Jazeera.

"Every city – that’s not an exaggeration," Zelenskyy said in his nightly address. "Like Volnovakha, like Mariupol. All of these ruins of once-happy cities, the black traces of fires, the craters from explosions – this is all that Russia can give to its neighbors, to Europe, to the world."

"The Ukrainian troops are doing everything to stop the offensive of the occupiers, as much as is possible. As much as the heavy weapons, modern artillery – all that we have asked for and continue to ask for from our partners – allow them," he said.

12:33 a.m.: U.S. President Joe Biden told donors at a Democratic fundraiser Friday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "didn’t want to hear it" when U.S. intelligence gathered information that Russia was preparing to invade, according to The Associated Press.

"Nothing like this has happened since World War II," Biden said. "I know a lot of people thought I was maybe exaggerating."

"There was no doubt,” Biden said. "And Zelenskyy didn't want to hear it."

Although Zelenskyy has inspired people with his leadership during the war, his preparation for the invasion — or lack thereof — has remained a controversial issue.

In the weeks before the war began on Feb. 24, Zelenskyy publicly bristled as Biden administration officials repeatedly warned that a Russian invasion was highly likely.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.