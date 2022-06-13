Latest Developments in Ukraine: June 13

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:

1:20 a.m.: Amnesty International on Monday accused Russia of war crimes in Ukraine, saying attacks on Kharkiv, many using banned cluster bombs, had killed hundreds of civilians. Agence France-Presse has the story.

1:10 a.m.: Ukrainian and Russian forces were still fighting street-by-street in Sievierodonetsk on Sunday, Reuters reported citing the governor of Luhansk province, Serhiy Gaidai.

Russian forces have taken most of the city, but Ukrainian troops remain in control of an industrial area and the Azot chemical plant where hundreds of civilians are sheltering, the governor said. “About 500 civilians remain on the grounds of the Azot plant in Sievierodonetsk, 40 of them are children. Sometimes the military manages to evacuate someone,” Gaidai said. But the Russians had destroyed a bridge over the Siverskyi Donets River linking Sievierodonetsk with its twin city of Lysychansk, Gaidai said. That left just one of three bridges still standing.

“If after new shelling the bridge collapses, the city will truly be cut off. There will be no way of leaving Sievierodonetsk in a vehicle,” Gaidai said, noting the lack of a cease-fire agreement and no agreed evacuation corridors. Gaidai said Lysychansk was also being shelled by Russian forces, and a six-year-old child had been killed there.

Reuters said it could not independently confirm the accounts.

12:10 a.m.: The New York Times reports that Russian forces could cut off the city of Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine within days.

Some information in this report came from Reuters and Agence France-Presse.