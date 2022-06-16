Latest Developments in Ukraine: June 16

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:

1:13 a.m.: In its latest assessment, The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank, says that Russia is engaged in ground assaults in and around Severodonetsk, Ukraine, but has has not yet taken control of the city.

Russia's also fighting around Kharkiv City and around the T1302 Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway, where it aims to cut Ukrainian lines of communication to Lysychansk. The latter offenssive has been largely unsuccessful, the update says.

12:02 a.m.: Nigeria, Somalia, Ethiopia, Egypt and Yemen are already feeling the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on food prices, The Washington Post reports.

Ukraine and Russia produce about a third of the wheat traded in global markets, the Post says, and about a quarter of the world's barley. The United Nations warns that the war in Ukraine could increase the number of people facing acute food insecurity by 47 million this year.